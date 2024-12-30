Summarize Simplifying... In short A Jeju Air plane crashed after a potential bird strike warning, leading to a mayday call and a failed landing attempt.

The crash killed 179 people

'Pilot declared mayday': What caused Jeju Air plane crash

By Snehil Singh 10:16 am Dec 30, 2024

What's the story A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok to South Korea crashed during landing on Sunday, killing 179 people. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was carrying 181 people when it attempted a belly landing without its landing gear deployed at Muan International Airport. The crash, which took place shortly after 9:00am local time, is being described as the worst civil aviation disaster in South Korea in decades.

Crash sequence

Bird strike warning and mayday declaration

Notably, the control tower at Muan International Airport had warned the pilot of a potential bird strike about a minute before the crash. After this warning, the pilot declared a "mayday" and attempted another landing after having aborted the first one. The aircraft then skidded along the runway, hit a wall, and burst into flames. The passengers on board were aged between three and 78 years old, all of whom were Korean except for two Thais.

Crash probe

Investigation focuses on bird strike, adverse weather

Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway. Officials are looking at a possible bird strike and bad weather as possible factors. Both black boxes from the aircraft have been recovered to assist in the investigation. Aviation consultant Philip Butterworth-Hayes commented on the incident, saying "It really has to be a series of catastrophic events that led to such a high loss of life."

Boeing statement

Aircraft's history and Boeing's response to the crash

The aircraft involved in the crash, registered as HL8088, had been in service with Jeju Air since 2017. It was delivered to Ryanair Holdings Plc in 2009. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-Bae confirmed that there were no signs of malfunction during regular maintenance checks before the crash. Boeing extended its condolences to the victims' families and expressed readiness to support Jeju Air during this difficult time.

National response

South Korea's response to the aviation disaster

The crash comes amid political unrest in South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the crash site and declared it a special disaster zone. The incident is one of the several aviation accidents worldwide this year, unlike 2023 which witnessed no fatal large commercial aircraft accidents.