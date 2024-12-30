Summarize Simplifying... In short Bird flu, recently detected in US dairy cattle and Mongolian horses, could become 2025's biggest health issue due to its 30% human mortality rate and potential for human-to-human transmission through a single mutation.

This threat has prompted global pandemic preparedness, with the UK already securing five million doses of the H5 vaccine.

The disease also poses significant economic risks by disrupting animal health and food supply chains, emphasizing the need for a holistic "one health" approach. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The US has seen a dramatic rise in H1N1 cases

Explained: Bird flu could be 2025's biggest health problem

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:15 am Dec 30, 202410:15 am

What's the story As 2025 draws closer, global health experts are becoming more and more alarmed by the rapid transmission of bird flu. The United States has seen a dramatic rise in cases, from merely two last year to 61 this year. The strain in question, Influenza A subtype H5N1 or "bird flu," is typically present in both wild and domestic birds.

Human infection

Bird flu's jump to humans raises global health concerns

Notably, the bird flu has recently been detected in dairy cattle across several US states and horses in Mongolia. The main concern arises from the virus' ability to jump from animals to humans, as evidenced by infections among farm workers and people consuming raw milk. The mortality rate for human infections currently stands at 30%, putting bird flu high on public health officials' priority lists.

Pandemic potential

Single mutation could enable human-to-human transmission

While the H5N1 strain doesn't transmit from person to person at the moment, a recent study indicated that a single mutation could allow it to spread between humans. This possibility has prompted governments across the globe to formulate pandemic preparedness plans for bird flu and other emerging diseases. The United Kingdom, for example, has proactively purchased five million doses of the H5 vaccine, anticipating this risk in 2025.

Economic implications

Bird flu's impact on animal health and food supply chains

Even without human-to-human transmission, bird flu is expected to have a major impact on animal health next year. This not only raises concerns about animal welfare but also threatens to disrupt food supply chains and have economic effects. The situation highlights the importance of the "one health" approach, which considers human, animal, and environmental health as interconnected entities.