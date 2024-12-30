Explained: Bird flu could be 2025's biggest health problem
As 2025 draws closer, global health experts are becoming more and more alarmed by the rapid transmission of bird flu. The United States has seen a dramatic rise in cases, from merely two last year to 61 this year. The strain in question, Influenza A subtype H5N1 or "bird flu," is typically present in both wild and domestic birds.
Bird flu's jump to humans raises global health concerns
Notably, the bird flu has recently been detected in dairy cattle across several US states and horses in Mongolia. The main concern arises from the virus' ability to jump from animals to humans, as evidenced by infections among farm workers and people consuming raw milk. The mortality rate for human infections currently stands at 30%, putting bird flu high on public health officials' priority lists.
Single mutation could enable human-to-human transmission
While the H5N1 strain doesn't transmit from person to person at the moment, a recent study indicated that a single mutation could allow it to spread between humans. This possibility has prompted governments across the globe to formulate pandemic preparedness plans for bird flu and other emerging diseases. The United Kingdom, for example, has proactively purchased five million doses of the H5 vaccine, anticipating this risk in 2025.
Bird flu's impact on animal health and food supply chains
Even without human-to-human transmission, bird flu is expected to have a major impact on animal health next year. This not only raises concerns about animal welfare but also threatens to disrupt food supply chains and have economic effects. The situation highlights the importance of the "one health" approach, which considers human, animal, and environmental health as interconnected entities.