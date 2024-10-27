Summarize Simplifying... In short UK's leading scientists, including Nobel laureate Professor Andre Geim, are raising alarms over potential £1bn cuts to research funding.

They warn that such cuts could halt new projects, slow down infrastructure renewal, and even harm future industry and national health.

Over 40 scientists have voiced their concerns, stressing that science is an investment in the future and these cuts could have lasting impacts on the UK's research and innovation ecosystem. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Funding cuts threaten innovation

UK scientists worried about potential £1bn funding cut for research

By Akash Pandey 12:40 pm Oct 27, 202412:40 pm

What's the story UK scientists are worried about a possible £1 billion cut in research funding, The Guardian reported. The fear arises from the requirement of an additional £1 billion to pay for the UK's membership fees for Horizon Europe, the EU's research and innovation program. This sum may have to be drawn from other sectors if Chancellor Rachel Reeves doesn't provide additional funds.

Global impact

UK's global research standing may be impacted

The potential funding cuts could jeopardize the UK's status as a global leader in basic research. They could also leave UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the country's main supporter of basic research, unable to fund new projects. Nobel laureate Professor Andre Geim and former Manchester University President Professor Nancy Rothwell, raised their concerns in an article for The Observer online.

Long-term consequences

Scientists warn of long-term effects

Geim and Rothwell warned that if the government cuts research and development (R&D) funding now, it can't expect to achieve the same results by reinstating it in a few years. They stressed that such cuts would have lasting impacts on the UK's research and innovation ecosystem. Other senior scientists also fear significant reductions in funding, even if they believe the cut will be less than £1 billion.

Collective concern

Over 40 scientists express concerns

Over 40 of the UK's leading scientists have signed a letter to The Times, voicing their concerns over possible funding cuts. They warned that such reductions would result in job losses, loss of expertise and momentum in the sector, and could impede economic growth and productivity. St Andrews University professor Ian Boyd shared his fears over the impact on new research projects.

Research impact

Funding cuts could halt new research, slow infrastructure renewal

Boyd explained that research projects often take years to complete and their funding is usually committed in advance. He suggested that any new cuts would likely halt projects still in their planning stages, potentially stopping new research in many areas. Additionally, he warned that these cuts could slow down infrastructure renewals and the training of young scientists.

Future risks

Damage to future industry, health of nation

Nobel laureate Sir Paul Nurse, head of the Francis Crick Institute in London, emphasized that science is an investment in the future. He warned that reducing science budgets could harm future industry and the nation's health. John-Arne Rottingen, CEO of the Wellcome Trust—an independent funder of science in Britain—also stressed the importance of proper investment in research amid potential budget threats.