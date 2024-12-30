Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Former United States President Jimmy Carter, a humanitarian and advocate for global peace, has died at 100. He died at his home in Georgia, surrounded by family members. Carter had been under hospice care since early 2023. He served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.
Carter's early life and political career
Carter was born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia. His upbringing instilled values of hard work and integrity that would shape his future. After graduating from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1946 and serving in the US Navy, he returned to Georgia to manage his family's peanut farm. His political journey began with his election to the Georgia State Senate in 1962.
Carter's presidency and post-presidential humanitarian work
Carter's 1976 presidential campaign struck a chord with voters disillusioned by the Watergate scandal, resulting in his narrow victory against incumbent Gerald Ford. His presidency was defined by challenges like high inflation and energy crises but also significant accomplishments like brokering the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel in 1978. After leaving office in 1981, he devoted himself to humanitarian work through the Carter Center.
Carter's Nobel Peace Prize and legacy
Founded in 1982, The Carter Center emphasized global health, conflict resolution, and human rights advocacy. For his work through the center, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. His legacy includes the promotion of peace and democracy across the globe. In his 2020 memoir, White House Diary, he looked back at his presidency and admitted to his "micromanaging" tendencies and battles with Washington's political establishment.