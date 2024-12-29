Summarize Simplifying... In short A South Korean plane crashed after a possible bird strike, killing 177 people.

The pilot had been warned of the potential bird strike and attempted two landings before the plane skidded and burst into flames.

Jeju Air's CEO has taken responsibility for the incident, expressing regret and promising full cooperation with investigations.

Only two people survived the crash

South Korea plane crash: toll rises to 177, key details

By Snehil Singh 05:40 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed while landing at South Korea's Muan Airport on Sunday, December 29, 2024. The flight was coming from Bangkok and had 181 people on board, including two Thai nationals and six crew members. The crash tragically claimed 177 lives with only two survivors—both flight attendants—being rescued from the wreckage until late evening.

Incident timeline

Crash details: Mayday warning, bird strike alert

The crash happened just after 9:00am local time. The control tower had warned the pilot of a possible bird strike during the first landing attempt. Minutes later, the pilot issued a "Mayday" warning and made a second landing attempt. Footage from the scene showed the plane skidding along the runway in a "belly landing" with its landing gear retracted before crashing into a wall and bursting into flames.

Response and investigation

Investigation and rescue efforts underway

Officials suspect bird strikes and adverse weather conditions might have led to the crash. However, they ruled out concerns about the runway's adequacy, saying it is 2,800 meters long and has hosted similar-sized aircraft without a hitch. The crash site was declared a special disaster zone by South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, allowing extensive state support for rescue operations involving hundreds of firefighters, military personnel, and emergency responders.

Airline's response

Jeju Air CEO takes responsibility for crash

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae expressed regret and condolences to the victims' families, saying, "Regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO." The airline has promised to fully cooperate with investigations and help affected families. The incident is a tragic first for Jeju Air as it's their first fatal crash since inception. South Korea's aviation industry is known for its strong safety record, making this accident an unusual and devastating event.