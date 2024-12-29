No casualties have been reported

Air Canada flight skids, catches fire on landing; airport closed

By Snehil Singh 11:26 am Dec 29, 202411:26 am

What's the story An Air Canada flight had a terrifying landing at Halifax Airport as the aircraft skidded down the runway and caught fire after touching down with a broken landing gear on Saturday. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The plane's landing gear malfunctioned, causing the wing to scrape against the runway and ignite a fire. Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene, extinguishing flames and ensuring passenger safety.

Eyewitness account

Passenger recounts harrowing experience on Air Canada flight

A passenger onboard the ill-fated flight described the terrifying experience to CBC News. "The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud...what almost sounded like a crash sound...as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," they said. The passenger also revealed that one of the plane's tires didn't deploy properly upon landing.

Airport closure

Halifax Airport temporarily closed following incident

In the wake of the incident, Halifax Airport has been temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure. The closure is expected to last until further notice, with authorities working diligently to ensure all safety protocols are met before resuming operations. This comes just hours after another aviation accident involving a Jeju Air flight in South Korea, where 179 people out of 181 were presumed dead due to a crash involving a bird strike that led to a landing gear malfunction.