Tornadoes and severe weather wreaked havoc across the US, causing two deaths and injuring six in Texas and Mississippi, while also damaging buildings and disrupting flights.

Over 7,000 flights were delayed and 200 canceled nationwide, with power outages affecting around 71,000 utility customers in Mississippi.

Over 7,000 flights were delayed and 200 canceled nationwide, with power outages affecting around 71,000 utility customers in Mississippi.

The storm system also hit the west, bringing high winds and heavy rain to California and Oregon, with warnings of potential widespread power outages.

7,000 flights were disrupted across the US due to adverse weather

By Snehil Singh 10:46 am Dec 29, 202410:46 am

What's the story At least two people were killed and six others injured when tornadoes hit Texas and Mississippi on Saturday. In Texas's Liverpool area, south of Houston, one person was killed while four others sustained non-critical injuries. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reported "multiple touchdown points" between Liverpool and Hillcrest Village and Alvin, damaging around 10 homes.

Weather impact

Tornadoes cause significant damage, disrupt flights in Houston

The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes around Bude and Brandon in Mississippi, which left buildings significantly damaged. North of Houston, mobile homes were damaged or destroyed in Katy and Porter Heights. A fire station's doors were also blown in due to the severe weather. The storms caused flight disruptions at Houston's Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, delaying departures by over an hour.

Disruptions

Power outages and flight cancelations follow severe weather

Across the US, over 7,000 flights were delayed on Saturday due to tornadoes in the southeast and snowstorms on the west coast. About 200 flights were canceled nationwide. In Mississippi, around 71,000 utility customers lost power with numbers likely to rise. Malary White from Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency said first responders prioritized safety and accountability for residents amidst these disruptions.

Western impact

Storm system brings high winds and heavy rainfall to West

The storm system also impacted western states with winds up to 242km/h in California's Tahoe Basin and heavy rainfall from San Francisco to Portland. Forecasters expect four to six inches of rain before New Year's Eve and up to three feet of snow in Lake Tahoe. The Weather Service warned of potential widespread power outages due to "damaging winds" capable of toppling trees and power lines.