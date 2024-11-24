Summarize Simplifying... In short A rabbi, Kogan, was found dead in the UAE, with his car abandoned and signs of struggle inside.

This incident has led to Israel reissuing travel warnings to the UAE, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East following a recent conflict initiated by Hamas.

The UAE foreign ministry is in contact with Kogan's family and the Moldovan embassy, but has yet to comment on the murder. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kogan was affiliated to Chabad

Missing rabbi found dead in UAE; Israel condemns 'antisemitic act'

By Chanshimla Varah 03:20 pm Nov 24, 202403:20 pm

What's the story Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who had been missing since Thursday, was reportedly found murdered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kogan worked for Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has condemned the incident as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act." In a statement, Netanyahu vowed that Israel would "use all means at its disposal to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice."

Official response

UAE foreign ministry silent on rabbi's murder

The UAE foreign ministry is yet to comment on Kogan's murder. However, an Emirati official confirmed that the ministry was in touch with Kogan's family and the Moldovan embassy in Abu Dhabi. According to Ynet, Kogan's car was found abandoned in Al Ain, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Abu Dhabi, where he was located. It further stated, without naming sources, that there were signs of a struggle inside the vehicle.

Regional unrest

Rising tensions in Middle East following recent conflict

Following this incident, Israeli authorities have reissued a warning against all non-essential travel to the UAE, advising current visitors to minimize movement and stay in secure areas. The UAE had normalized relations with Israel in 2020, alongside Bahrain and Morocco. However, tensions have risen in the Middle East since a recent conflict sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.