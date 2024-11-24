Missing rabbi found dead in UAE; Israel condemns 'antisemitic act'
Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who had been missing since Thursday, was reportedly found murdered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kogan worked for Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has condemned the incident as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act." In a statement, Netanyahu vowed that Israel would "use all means at its disposal to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice."
UAE foreign ministry silent on rabbi's murder
The UAE foreign ministry is yet to comment on Kogan's murder. However, an Emirati official confirmed that the ministry was in touch with Kogan's family and the Moldovan embassy in Abu Dhabi. According to Ynet, Kogan's car was found abandoned in Al Ain, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Abu Dhabi, where he was located. It further stated, without naming sources, that there were signs of a struggle inside the vehicle.
Rising tensions in Middle East following recent conflict
Following this incident, Israeli authorities have reissued a warning against all non-essential travel to the UAE, advising current visitors to minimize movement and stay in secure areas. The UAE had normalized relations with Israel in 2020, alongside Bahrain and Morocco. However, tensions have risen in the Middle East since a recent conflict sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.