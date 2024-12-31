Summarize Simplifying... In short "Dexter: Resurrection", the sequel to the popular series, is set to bring back key characters including Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C Hall, and Harry Morgan, portrayed by Remar.

The series, rumored to be filmed in New York City, will see Dexter return to his murderous ways, possibly seeking guidance from his father, Harry.

Other returning characters may include David Zayas as Angel Batista.

James Remar to reprise Harry Morgan in 'Dexter' sequel

This key character is returning in 'Dexter' spinoff

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:19 pm Dec 31, 202405:19 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel series of the hit Showtime drama, Dexter, Dexter: Resurrection, has confirmed the return of an iconic character. Actor James Remar recently revealed that he would reprise his role as Harry Morgan in the new series. The announcement was made by Remar during a conversation with a fan on Cameo and later reported by Dexter Daily.

Series continuation

'Dexter: Resurrection' will continue the story of Dexter Morgan

Dexter: Resurrection will pick up the story of Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C Hall). The character's survival was revealed in a prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin, where it was revealed that he was saved by emergency room doctors after a near-fatal gunshot wound. The sequel will be released in June 2025 and will see Dexter return to his murderous ways.

Character significance

Remar's character Harry Morgan has a significant role

In the original Dexter series, Remar's character Harry Morgan was an integral part of the show as a guiding figure for Dexter, frequently appearing in flashbacks and as a ghost. However, his absence was felt in the recent series Dexter: New Blood where he was replaced by Deb, Dexter's deceased sister played by Jennifer Carpenter. Harry's return in Dexter: Resurrection hints that Dexter may turn to his father for guidance once again.

Additional details

Other returning characters and filming location for 'Dexter: Resurrection'

Along with Remar, actor David Zayas is also rumored to reprise his role as Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection. The sequel series is set to begin filming next week, with more casting news expected soon. Speculations indicate that the series will be set in New York City, after its predecessor New Blood's setting in a fictional town in upstate New York.