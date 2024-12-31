Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Vetrimaaran and actor Suriya are set to start filming 'Vaadivaasal', a movie inspired by a 1940s novel by CS Chellappa about a bull-taming event in Tamil Nadu.

The film, which will be released in three parts, is currently in pre-production, including the creation of an animatronic bull in London.

Vetrimaaran, fresh from the success of 'Viduthalai Part 2', and Suriya, who has several upcoming projects, are ready to bring this unique story to life. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vaadivaasal' shooting to begin soon

Suriya-Vetrimaaran's 'Vaadivaasal' set to release in three parts: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:17 pm Dec 31, 202405:17 pm

What's the story The upcoming action drama Vaadivaasal, starring actor Suriya and directed by Vetrimaaran, is said to be released in three parts. The film's shooting was announced earlier this year and will begin soon. According to YouTube channel Valai Pachu, the screenplay of Vaadivaasal has been written in such a way that a trilogy format is required for effective storytelling. However, an official confirmation on this is awaited.

Production update

'Vaadivaasal' shooting was to begin after 'Viduthalai Part 2' release

In an interview with Behindwoods TV, Vetrimaaran revealed that the shooting for Vaadivaasal was delayed as he was committed to another project, Viduthalai Part 2. Now that Viduthalai Part 2 has been released, Suriya and Vetrimaaran are ready to start filming Vaadivaasal. The director also shared that pre-production work is currently underway, including the creation of an animatronic bull in London.

Film inspiration

'Vaadivaasal' is based on a 1940s novel by CS Chellappa

Vaadivaasal is inspired by a 1940s novel by CS Chellappa, of the same name. The film's story revolves around a bull-taming event in Tamil Nadu and follows the characters Picchi and Marudan as they take part in the annual tradition. They aim to tame a ferocious bull that had once defeated Picchi's father. Earlier this year, a video showed Suriya training with a bull for his role in the film.

Career highlights

Suriya and Vetrimaaran's recent projects and upcoming films

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran is currently basking in the success of his latest political crime thriller, Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi. It was released on December 20. He is also known for directing acclaimed projects like Asuran, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, and Aadukalam. Suriya was last seen in Kanguva and has several upcoming projects lined up including Retro with Pooja Hegde and Suriya 45 with Trisha Krishnan.