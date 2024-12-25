Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Retro', co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife Jyotika, is a romantic action drama set in the 1980s.

The film, which also stars Jayaram, Joju George, Prakash Raj, Nassar, and Prem Kumar, promises a unique blend of love, laughter, and war.

Suriya is also working on another project, 'Suriya 45', directed by RJ Balaji.

'Suriya 44' is 'Retro'; title teaser promises love, laughter, war

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:07 pm Dec 25, 202412:07 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film of Tamil superstar Suriya, formerly called Suriya 44, has officially been titled Retro. The announcement was made by director Karthik Subbaraj who also shared a first look at the film on social media platforms. In this sneak peek, Suriya is seen playing a man battling severe temper issues who is determined to change for his love interest, played by Pooja Hegde.

Retro looks

'Retro' features Suriya and Hegde in vintage styles

The teaser for Retro has piqued fans' curiosity with its combination of love, laughter, and war. Adding to the curiosity are the retro-inspired avatars worn by both Suriya and Hegde. Suriya sports an old-world styled mustache and a lamb chop hairdo, while Hegde embraces fuller, rounded eyebrows with minimal makeup. These vintage styles have managed to grab viewers' attention, making them even more excited for the film's release.

Production details

'Retro' is a co-production venture by Suriya and Jyotika

Apart from being a testament to Suriya's acting chops, Retro also highlights his production skills. The Tamil language romantic action film is co-produced by Suriya and his wife-actor, Jyotika. The project was first announced in March 2023, with the final title being revealed only recently. Apart from Suriya and Hegde, the cast includes Jayaram, Joju George, Prakash Raj, Nassar, and Prem Kumar among others.

Film's theme

'Retro' set in 1980s, blends romance with high-voltage drama

Reports indicate that Retro is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and features a gangster action drama. However, Subbaraj has clarified that the film is essentially a romantic one, laced with high-voltage drama. This unique blend of genres only adds to the intrigue surrounding Retro. Meanwhile, Suriya is also working on another project titled Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji.