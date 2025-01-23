'I'm shamelessly calling': Antara Mitra criticizes Jasleen Royal's Coldplay act
What's the story
Renowned singer Antara Mitra recently slammed Jasleen Royal's opening act at Coldplay's Mumbai concert.
The concert, which took place on January 18, 19, and 21 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, was historic as Royal became the first and only Indian artist to open for the globally adored band on this tour.
However, many in attendance were unhappy with her act, calling it a "mismatch" for the gig and even "unbearable" and "out of tune."
Public disapproval
Mitra's public criticism of Royal's performance
Mitra expressed her criticism on social media, sharing a video of Royal's performance with a caption that said, "I am shamelessly calling this out! Because someone from the same field should!"
She requested decision-makers to put music ahead of "number games," adding, "Please all you biggies out there taking decisions of this level! My only request is please put music on top and then your number game."
The Story has since been removed.
Online reaction
Netizens agreed with Mitra's criticism
Mitra's Instagram Story was posted on Reddit and went viral in no time.
Many netizens agreed with her, with one writing, "I saw some clips and she really can't sing. The audience deserves better."
Another wrote, "Just watching short clips of her part gave me second-hand embarrassment."
A third added, "Even Dhvani Bhanushali could have done better bro," implying other artists could've been a better choice for the opening act.
Silent response
Meanwhile, Royal has not responded to the criticism yet
Despite the widespread criticism, Royal has not yet responded to the negative feedback. She continues to share videos and photos of her performance on social media platforms.
Known for popular songs like Din Shagna Da (Phillauri), Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi), and Ranjha (Shershaah), she is also scheduled to open for Coldplay's upcoming concerts in Ahmedabad on Saturday and Sunday.