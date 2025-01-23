What's the story

Renowned singer Antara Mitra recently slammed Jasleen Royal's opening act at Coldplay's Mumbai concert.

The concert, which took place on January 18, 19, and 21 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, was historic as Royal became the first and only Indian artist to open for the globally adored band on this tour.

However, many in attendance were unhappy with her act, calling it a "mismatch" for the gig and even "unbearable" and "out of tune."