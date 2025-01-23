Ben Affleck returns in 'The Accountant 2'—What plot twist awaits
What's the story
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are returning to their roles in the highly anticipated action sequel, The Accountant 2.
Amazon MGM Studios recently released the first look at the duo in the film.
The story follows Christian Wolff (Affleck) who is "brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins."
To solve the murder, Wolff must enlist his estranged yet deadly brother Brax (Bernthal).
Premiere details
'The Accountant 2' to premiere at SXSW Film Festival
The Accountant 2 will have its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8, before releasing in theaters on April 25.
The film will not have Anna Kendrick, Jeffrey Tambor, Jean Smart, and John Lithgow who starred in the first installment.
The sequel explores the relationship between Christian and Brax further, promising a thrilling mix of action and emotional depth.
Character development
'The Accountant 2' continues exploration of the brothers' troubled past
J.K. Simmons will also reprise his role as Ray King, the director of the Treasury department's financial crimes bureau in The Accountant 2.
The sequel continues to delve into Christian and Brax's troubled upbringing and their eventual reunion, themes that were at the heart of the original film.
The first installment was praised for its gripping action and complex characters, with the sequel looking to explore them further.
Production details
Affleck and Damon's production company behind 'The Accountant 2'
Both The Accountant and its sequel were directed by Gavin O'Connor and written by Bill Dubuque.
Affleck produced the movie along with his longtime collaborator Matt Damon through their production company Artists Equity.
This is the same company that has produced films like 2023's Air, Jennifer Lopez documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, her latest movie Unstoppable, and the Damon and Casey Affleck heist-comedy The Instigators.