What's the story

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are returning to their roles in the highly anticipated action sequel, The Accountant 2.

Amazon MGM Studios recently released the first look at the duo in the film.

The story follows Christian Wolff (Affleck) who is "brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins."

To solve the murder, Wolff must enlist his estranged yet deadly brother Brax (Bernthal).