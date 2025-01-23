'CID' pays tribute to 'Kantara' with Dayanand Shetty's new avatar
What's the story
In a first, the iconic Indian television show CID aired an episode inspired by the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.
The episode, which aired on Friday, featured actor Dayanand Shetty, who plays Senior Inspector Daya, in a new avatar paying tribute to the film.
The special episode showcased the Kola festival, an Indian ritual that was popularized by Rishab Shetty's film Kantara.
New look
Shetty's transformation and 'Kantara: Chapter 1' release
Shetty gave a sneak peek of his new avatar on Instagram, leaving fans thrilled.
"Will Daya be able to solve the case by taking on a new avatar?" read the caption of one of the videos.
Meanwhile, filmmakers are preparing for the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 set in Karnataka during the Kadamba era. The prequel will be released on October 2, 2025.
Series return
'CID' made a comeback after 6 years
CID, which made a comeback on television in December 2024 after a six-year-long hiatus, has been lauded for its original storytelling and fresh take on crime dramas.
The show stars an ensemble cast including Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Aditya Srivastava (Sr. Inspector Abhijeet), Shetty, and Narendra Gupta (Dr. Salunkhe).
It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV (OTTPlay Premium).