Summarize Simplifying... In short Hans Zimmer's score for 'Dune 2' has been disqualified from Oscar consideration, but remains in the running for other awards like the Critics Choice, Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Grammys.

Zimmer, who doesn't compose for awards but to serve the narrative, still has a chance at an Oscar for his work on the upcoming WWII drama 'Blitz'.

'Dune 2' joins a list of scores, including those for 'Arrival', 'Drive', and 'Black Swan', deemed ineligible by the Academy's Music Branch.

'Dune: Part Two' is in theaters now

Why Hans Zimmer's 'Dune 2' score isn't eligible for Oscars

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:15 pm Oct 23, 202404:15 pm

What's the story The much-awaited musical score for Warner Bros.'s Dune: Part Two, composed by Academy Award-winning maestro Hans Zimmer, has been ruled ineligible for this year's Oscars. Despite being widely praised by critics and audiences alike, the score cannot be submitted for the Best Original Score category as it exceeds the Academy's limit on pre-existing music, reported Variety. The rule states that a sequel/franchise film's score must not include over 20% of themes and music borrowed from previous scores in the franchise.

Other recognitions

Zimmer's 'Dune 2' score still eligible for other awards

Despite its disqualification from the Academy Awards, Zimmer's work on Dune: Part Two is still in the race for other awards bodies. These include the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and even the Grammys. His score for Steve McQueen's upcoming World War II drama Blitz is still eligible for an Oscar nomination this year. This gives Zimmer another shot at Academy recognition in 2025.

Composer's insight

Zimmer's perspective on creating music for 'Dune 2'

In a previous interview with Variety, Zimmer revealed he doesn't make music for awards. He explained his process of composing the score for Dune: 2. "In the world of storytelling, our purpose is to serve the narrative and connect with the audience." "With Dune: Part Two, we continue the journey we began in the first half...at the exact moment we left off. The score was always written to expand and evolve its themes and take them...to a natural ending."

Ineligibility trend

'Dune 2' joins list of disqualified film scores

The disqualification of Dune: Part Two adds to a growing list of notable film scores deemed ineligible for Oscar consideration by the Academy's Music Branch. This list includes Johann Johannsson's score for Arrival (2016), Cliff Martinez's work in Drive (2011), and Clint Mansell's music in Black Swan (2010). Interestingly, composer John Williams has been nominated multiple times for sequels and franchise films, including six Star Wars films, two Harry Potter movies, and four Indiana Jones series entries.