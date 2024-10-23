Why Hans Zimmer's 'Dune 2' score isn't eligible for Oscars
The much-awaited musical score for Warner Bros.'s Dune: Part Two, composed by Academy Award-winning maestro Hans Zimmer, has been ruled ineligible for this year's Oscars. Despite being widely praised by critics and audiences alike, the score cannot be submitted for the Best Original Score category as it exceeds the Academy's limit on pre-existing music, reported Variety. The rule states that a sequel/franchise film's score must not include over 20% of themes and music borrowed from previous scores in the franchise.
Zimmer's 'Dune 2' score still eligible for other awards
Despite its disqualification from the Academy Awards, Zimmer's work on Dune: Part Two is still in the race for other awards bodies. These include the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and even the Grammys. His score for Steve McQueen's upcoming World War II drama Blitz is still eligible for an Oscar nomination this year. This gives Zimmer another shot at Academy recognition in 2025.
Zimmer's perspective on creating music for 'Dune 2'
In a previous interview with Variety, Zimmer revealed he doesn't make music for awards. He explained his process of composing the score for Dune: 2. "In the world of storytelling, our purpose is to serve the narrative and connect with the audience." "With Dune: Part Two, we continue the journey we began in the first half...at the exact moment we left off. The score was always written to expand and evolve its themes and take them...to a natural ending."
'Dune 2' joins list of disqualified film scores
The disqualification of Dune: Part Two adds to a growing list of notable film scores deemed ineligible for Oscar consideration by the Academy's Music Branch. This list includes Johann Johannsson's score for Arrival (2016), Cliff Martinez's work in Drive (2011), and Clint Mansell's music in Black Swan (2010). Interestingly, composer John Williams has been nominated multiple times for sequels and franchise films, including six Star Wars films, two Harry Potter movies, and four Indiana Jones series entries.