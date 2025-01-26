What's the story

In a major twist in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the fingerprints lifted from the actor's home reportedly do not match those of Shariful Islam Shehzad, the Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing Khan.

The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted negative reports on Shehzad's fingerprint samples, reported Mid-Day.

Khan was stabbed at his Bandra residence on January 16.