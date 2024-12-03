Summarize Simplifying... In short Raj Kundra, previously arrested for alleged involvement in a pornography racket, is now under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for potential financial misconduct and money laundering.

What's the story Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, missed a scheduled hearing with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The hearing was part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to a pornography scandal. Sources informed media portals that Kundra sought more time to prepare for questioning. The ED has now rescheduled his appearance for Wednesday (December 4).

Ongoing probe

ED's investigation into Kundra's alleged money laundering

The ED is now probing allegations of financial misconduct and money laundering in connection with the pornography racket. The agency believes that money from the illegal activities may have been funneled through different channels. Kundra's questioning is expected to provide insight into these financial transactions. The ED hopes to trace the money trail and determine any violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Asset seizure

ED conducted raids and seized assets linked to Kundra

As part of its investigation, the ED has raided several premises linked to Kundra in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The raids resulted in the freezing of several bank accounts and the seizure of several cyber-digital devices. Previously, the ED's investigation into Kundra's finances, especially in relation to the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam, led to asset seizures worth ₹98 crore, including properties in Mumbai and Pune.

Information

Kundra's legal troubles began in July 2021

Kundra's legal troubles started in July 2021 when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly making and distributing pornographic content. Although he was granted bail, he has always maintained that he was unfairly targeted. The ED's investigation now centers on possible financial wrongdoing and money laundering in connection with this pornography racket.

Investigation details

ED's probe is based on Mumbai Police's case

The ED's investigation stems from a case registered by the Mumbai Police in February 2021. The case was registered after a raid at a bungalow in Madh, where a production company was allegedly filming and streaming explicit content through mobile apps like Hotshots. The crime branch probe later revealed that the accused used pressure and threats to convince female actors to shoot intimate scenes despite their reluctance.

Financial gains

Kundra's alleged earnings from Hotshots app

The material seized from Kundra's office revealed his link to the Hotshots app, owned by Kenrin Pvt Ltd. The police later claimed Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd—which operated the Hotshots app via Kenrin—was initially owned by Kundra and later sold to a company owned by his relative. In September 2021, the crime branch filed a charge sheet against Kundra and other accused, alleging he had earned around ₹1.17 crore from nearly 20 lakh subscribers of Hotshots between August and December 2020.