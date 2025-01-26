'Jana Nayagan': Vijay's farewell movie finally gets title!
What's the story
The much-anticipated title of actor Vijay's 69th film has been officially announced as Jana Nayagan.
The announcement was made on Republic Day, breaking the tradition of revealing such details on Vijay's birthday (June 22).
Along with the title reveal, the makers also released the first-look poster featuring Vijay in a Western outfit taking a selfie with hundreds of people.
The image hints at a politically themed narrative and mirrors Vijay's real-life trademark style of connecting with his fans.
Career shift
'Jana Nayagan' marks Vijay's final film before political career
Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's last film before he enters politics.
The first-look poster has sent a wave of mixed emotions among fans on social media; while some fans are delighted to receive an update on the film, others are heartbroken as this is his "last first look."
The film is directed by H Vinoth.
Twitter Post
Here is the first look
We call him #JanaNayagan #ஜனநாயகன் ♥️#Thalapathy69FirstLook#Thalapathy
Production details
'Jana Nayagan' boasts a star-studded cast and crew
Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.
The film is produced by KVN Productions with Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.
The film is expected to release later this year.
Reportedly, the storyline of Jana Nayagan will show Vijay as a "torchbearer of democracy," mirroring his recent political ventures.
These include the founding of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party.