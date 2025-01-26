What's the story

The much-anticipated title of actor Vijay's 69th film has been officially announced as Jana Nayagan.

The announcement was made on Republic Day, breaking the tradition of revealing such details on Vijay's birthday (June 22).

Along with the title reveal, the makers also released the first-look poster featuring Vijay in a Western outfit taking a selfie with hundreds of people.

The image hints at a politically themed narrative and mirrors Vijay's real-life trademark style of connecting with his fans.