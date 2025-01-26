Prabhas-Sandeep Vanga's 'Spirit' to be set against drug mafia: Report
What's the story
The upcoming cop drama Spirit, starring Prabhas and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will be a grand spectacle.
The film will revolve around a dedicated police officer who will tackle international crime.
This will be a first for Prabhas, who has never played a cop before.
The script is ready and pre-production is underway with an official announcement expected soon.
Plot details
'Spirit' to delve into international drug trade
Per OTTplay, Spirit will explore the drug mafia's world, with Indonesia as its backdrop.
Prabhas's character is an intense cop with negative shades. The story will revolve around his battle against drug lords.
As is the case with Vanga's films, he has added some unique elements like family drama and a love angle to the story.
Casting rumors
Speculations about Saif-Kareena's involvement in 'Spirit'
Rumors are also rife that Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan might be roped in as the main antagonists in Spirit.
However, these speculations are yet to be officially confirmed.
Since Vanga is known for his unconventional casting choices, fans are curious to know who will be cast as the female leads and villains.
Production insights
'Spirit' music and production details revealed
Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who received acclaim for his background score in Animal, is once again teaming up with Vanga for Spirit.
The film is being produced by T-Series along with Vanga. According to reports, most of the shooting will be done in Hyderabad and Jakarta.
Apart from Spirit, Prabhas also has The Raja Saab and Salaar 2 in the pipeline.