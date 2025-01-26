'The Delhi Files'—Mithun Chakraborty honors the Preamble in intense teaser
Director Vivek Agnihotri has released the first teaser of his much-anticipated film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, starring veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.
The teaser was released on Republic Day (January 26) as a tribute to the Indian Constitution.
In the sneak peek, Chakraborty can be seen reciting the Preamble with a burned tongue in a vacant corridor, with a rugged and intense look that instantly grips you.
PRESENTING:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 26, 2025
A tribute to the Constitution of India.
From the makers of #TheDelhiFiles: The Bengal Chapter.
Witness an epic untold story this Independence Day, 2025. Releasing worldwide.#RightToLife@AbhishekOfficl #PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty #TejNarayanAgarwal… pic.twitter.com/0qtOu80OM0
Film's theme
'The Delhi Files' to illuminate a forgotten chapter of history
The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is touted to be an emotional story that seeks to underline a crucial but often neglected chapter of Indian history—the heartbreaking Bengal tragedy.
The film is directed by Agnihotri and co-produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi.
It is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions and will release on Independence Day 2025.
Film series
'The Delhi Files' is third in Agnihotri's research-based film series
The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is the third film in Agnihotri's research-based series on real-life incidents that have shaken the nation.
The shooting for the project commenced last November and another part will follow soon.
Agnihotri is best known for directing The Kashmir Files in 2022.