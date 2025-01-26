What's the story

Director Vivek Agnihotri has released the first teaser of his much-anticipated film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, starring veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The teaser was released on Republic Day (January 26) as a tribute to the Indian Constitution.

In the sneak peek, Chakraborty can be seen reciting the Preamble with a burned tongue in a vacant corridor, with a rugged and intense look that instantly grips you.