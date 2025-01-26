What's the story

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) in Mumbai has expressed concerns over an insurance company allegedly giving "preferential treatment" to actor Saif Ali Khan.

The issue came to light when an X user Nikhil Jha revealed that the insurer approved ₹25L for Khan's treatment at Lilavati Hospital within hours, skipping standard protocols like asking for FIR copy in medicolegal cases.

Jha also claimed the final bill of ₹36L, which included a four-day stay and surgery, was swiftly approved.