Saif's insurance controversy: Association of Medical Consultants demands investigation
What's the story
The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) in Mumbai has expressed concerns over an insurance company allegedly giving "preferential treatment" to actor Saif Ali Khan.
The issue came to light when an X user Nikhil Jha revealed that the insurer approved ₹25L for Khan's treatment at Lilavati Hospital within hours, skipping standard protocols like asking for FIR copy in medicolegal cases.
Jha also claimed the final bill of ₹36L, which included a four-day stay and surgery, was swiftly approved.
Inequality highlighted
AMC criticized the inequality in healthcare insurance
In a letter to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), AMC raised its concern over this incident, calling it an example of inequality in healthcare insurance.
The association represents over 14,000 medical professionals across Mumbai and other regions.
It highlighted that high-profile individuals and corporate policyholders are often given preferential treatment with higher cashless limits and faster approvals, while ordinary citizens face bureaucratic hurdles.
Corrective measures
AMC urged IRDAI to take corrective measures
AMC stressed that insurance should protect all policyholders equally, irrespective of their social status.
They argued that such practices create a two-tier system undermining the principle of equitable access to healthcare.
To address this, AMC has urged the IRDAI to investigate the incident and ensure equal treatment for all policyholders.
Twitter Post
Read the tweet here
🚨Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai writes to IRDAI— Nikhil Jha (@NIKHILLJHA) January 25, 2025
Why was preferential treatment given to Saif Ali Khan?
"Apparently the Insurance company sanctioned 25 lakhs within a few hours to Lilavati hospital for the treatment of Saif Ali Khan.
The normal process is to ask… pic.twitter.com/1QyPrTD8gM
Expert quote
'We want the same treatment for ordinary patients'
Dr. Sudhir Naik, who heads AMC's medico-legal cell, clarified their stance saying, "We are not against corporate hospitals or celebrities, we want the same treatment for the ordinary patients patronizing nursing homes."
AMC also hopes to raise awareness about its long-standing demands for better transparency in the insurance sanctioning process.
Earlier as well, the insurance claim has sparked controversy online about the disparities in India's insurance sector.
Stabbing
A recap of the stabbing incident
In the early hours of January 16, an intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly broke into Khan's home.
He reportedly stabbed Khan several times before fleeing the scene.
The 54-year-old actor was promptly admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery.
The police finally arrested Shehzad on January 19 in Thane.