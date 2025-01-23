'What about us?': Saif's health insurance claim sparks disparity debate
What's the story
A leaked document revealing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim has sparked a debate on disparities in India's insurance sector.
The document, which was posted on X/Twitter, disclosed that Khan claimed ₹35,98,700 based on the expected cost of treatment after an attack at his Bandra home last week.
Ultimately, ₹25 lakh was approved by Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
Many social media users highlighted how difficult it would have been for the middle class to get successful insurance claims.
Public response
Netizens shared how 'several follow-ups, begging' are needed for claims
The leaked document also carried details like Khan's member ID, diagnosis, room category, and expected discharge date. This transparency led to more conversations on how insurance claims are processed.
One user on X shared how their health insurance provider refused to settle the claim even after getting discharged, it only happened "after having several follow-ups and begging."
Another user wrote, "If #Saif Ali Khan has taken health #insurance...what are you thinking? Take health insurance now."
Expert insight
Surgeon highlighted insurance sector's complexities
Dr. Prashant Mishra, a cardiac surgeon at Malad's Tunga Hospital, highlighted the regular difference between what treatment actually costs and what insurance companies approve.
He voiced his concerns on X, saying, "It's difficult to understand the Health insurance sector."
"We need to support our senior citizens because most are retired and have no source of earnings or pension... The irony is that Mediclaim premiums for our Senior citizens are very high."
Claim disparities
Disparities in insurance claims processing highlighted
The incident with Khan has highlighted stark differences in how insurance companies settle claims for celebrities and commoners.
Dr. Mishra added, "For small hospitals and common man, Niva Bupa will not sanction more than ₹5 lakh for such treatment."
"All 5 star hospitals are charging exorbitant fees and media claim companies are paying also. Result - premiums are rising and middle class is suffering."
"What about us middle class?" wrote another sharing the leaked document.
Claim process
Khan's hospital bill and insurance claim process
Khan, who was attacked by an intruder identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine and elsewhere. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment and discharged on Tuesday after surgery.
His hospital bill finally came to ₹26 lakh, per reports.
A Niva Bupa spokesperson explained the cost of treatment depends on multiple factors including disease, severity of patient's condition, procedure or treatment undertaken, city, and hospital where treatment is availed.