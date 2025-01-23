What's the story

A leaked document revealing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim has sparked a debate on disparities in India's insurance sector.

The document, which was posted on X/Twitter, disclosed that Khan claimed ₹35,98,700 based on the expected cost of treatment after an attack at his Bandra home last week.

Ultimately, ₹25 lakh was approved by Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Many social media users highlighted how difficult it would have been for the middle class to get successful insurance claims.