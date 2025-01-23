What's the story

Popular K-pop group, NewJeans, has officially refused to return to either ADOR or its parent company HYBE.

In a joint statement released on Thursday (January 23), the members accused their former label of "ending their entertainment careers" and "secretly meeting our parents."

The five members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, claimed they would never return to their former agency.

This comes months after NewJeans officially left ADOR, citing mistreatment and manipulation.