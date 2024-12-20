Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung is stepping up its AI game, planning to build its first AI data center in response to the industry's growing need for advanced AI tech.

The company's cloud services division is thriving, with a 35% revenue increase in Q3 2024, and a new CEO, Lee June-Hee, is set to drive further AI innovations.

Samsung's partnership with Microsoft Azure for the FabriX AI service also underscores its commitment to expanding in the AI field. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The facility will join Samsung SDS's 18 global data centers

Samsung gears up to build its first AI data center

By Akash Pandey 02:55 pm Dec 20, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Samsung SDS, the IT services arm of Samsung, is gearing up to set up its first AI-dedicated data center in Gumi, South Korea. The company has purchased land and infrastructure for the project at an estimated cost of $15 million. The new facility will join Samsung SDS's existing network of 18 global data centers, including five currently operating in South Korea.

Market response

Strategic move amid surging AI demand

Samsung's move to bolster its AI infrastructure comes as a strategic response to the industry's growing demand for advanced AI capabilities. It comes in line with a recent IDC study that predicted a massive increase in AI workloads, with data center capacities growing at a compound annual growth rate of 40.5% by 2027. Major tech giants like Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have already committed to expanding their infrastructures accordingly.

Financial performance

Samsung's cloud services division records 35% revenue jump

Samsung's cloud services division has performed well, reporting a 35% increase in revenue in Q3 2024, year-on-year (YoY). The company's partnership with Microsoft Azure to launch the FabriX AI service also highlights its focus on expanding its footprint in the AI space. To push these AI-driven ambitions, Samsung SDS recently appointed Lee June-Hee as its new CEO, a veteran credited with driving innovations in Samsung Electronics's networking business.