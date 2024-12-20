How much salary Sunita Williams draws from NASA
NASA pays its astronauts, including Sunita Williams, according to certain grades — GS-13, GS-14, and GS-15 — established by the US government pay scales. The annual pay varies between $81,216 and $146,757 depending on the level of responsibilities and expertise needed for NASA's mission. This means a monthly salary of up to $8,898.25 or $50.50/hour at the lower end (GS-13), and up to $10,397/month or $59.78/hour at the mid-level (GS-14).
Additional benefits provided by NASA to astronauts
Apart from their salaries, astronauts such as Williams also get full health insurance from NASA. They also receive advanced training and psychological support for themselves and their families before, during, and after every space mission. Other perks include symbolic travel insurance, protection in case of occupational health issues or mission-related incidents, and communication facilities with family and friends along with care packages.
Williams is currently on an extended mission
Indian-American astronaut and retired US Navy Captain, Williams, is currently on an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998, Williams has been part of two missions — Expeditions 14/15 and 32/33. She set off on her latest journey to space with fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore on June 5, 2024. The duo traveled aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft and joined the ISS crew for Expedition 71/72.
Space mission set to conclude in February 2025
Williams and Wilmore's mission will conclude in February 2025. They will return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, along with NASA's Nick Hague and Roscosmos's Aleksander Gorbunov. However, recent reports indicate that Williams's return may now be pushed to late March or April 2025. The extended stay will enable her and the crew to continue their research and maintenance work on the ISS, including a planned crew handover and upcoming spacewalks.