Summarize Simplifying... In short SpaceX, under a $4.05 billion contract from NASA, is set to build two human-rated Starship vehicles for lunar missions.

The company is planning a first-of-its-kind in-orbit refueling test for Starship in 2025, a significant step towards large-scale space exploration.

Post this, NASA will review the spacecraft's design in Summer 2025, ensuring it meets all requirements for the planned crewed lunar landing in 2026.

The mission will take place in March 2025

SpaceX plans to test in-orbit refueling of Starship in 2025

By Mudit Dube 12:26 pm Nov 02, 202412:26 pm

What's the story SpaceX is gearing up for a historic mission to test propellant transfer between two orbiting Starships as early as March 2025. This major technical feat will pave the way for an uncrewed landing demonstration of a Starship on the Moon, NASA official Kent Chojnacki said. The successful completion of this mission is critical for NASA's Artemis program, which seeks to return humans to the Moon aboard SpaceX's revolutionary spacecraft.

Partnership details

NASA's $4.05 billion contract with SpaceX

NASA has given SpaceX a whopping $4.05 billion contract to build two human-rated Starship vehicles. The spacecraft will take astronauts to the lunar surface, the first such journey since the Apollo era. The crewed landing is currently slated for September 2026, as part of NASA's ambitious Artemis program.

Progress update

NASA closely monitors SpaceX's Starship test campaign

NASA is keeping a close eye on SpaceX's Starship test campaign, which has completed five successful launches so far. The latest test on October 13 saw SpaceX make history by catching the Super Heavy rocket booster mid-air with "chopsticks" on the launch tower. The novel method marked a major milestone in the company's journey toward realizing its space exploration ambitions.

Contract comparison

NASA's contract models for SLS and HLS programs

Chojnacki emphasized the difference in approaches NASA has adopted with its Space Launch System (SLS) program and Human Landing System (HLS) program. The former works on a "cost-plus" model, where NASA pays a base amount plus expenses. This model has been criticized for promoting long development times and high costs. Meanwhile, HLS contracts are "fixed-price," meaning SpaceX gets a one-time $2.99 billion payment if it meets NASA's milestones.

Milestone mission

SpaceX's upcoming propellant transfer demonstration

As part of its contract with NASA, SpaceX has to perform mandatory design reviews and can also suggest additional milestones for payment. One such milestone is the ship-to-ship propellant transfer demonstration, which is slated to begin around March 2025. "That would be the first time that's demonstrated on this scale, so that is a big building block," Chojnacki stated. This test will take capabilities for transporting large payloads and cargo beyond Earth's sphere a long way ahead.

Design assessment

NASA's critical design review of Starship in 2025

Following the propellant transfer tests, NASA will conduct a Critical Design Review (CDR) of Starship in Summer 2025. This review will certify that SpaceX has met all system requirements set by the space agency. Chojnacki revealed that NASA astronauts meet with SpaceX monthly to discuss the interior design of Starship, with mockups being constructed at Boca Chica for evaluation during next year's CDR.