What is Truecaller's AI Call Scanner and how to use?
In a bid to tackle the growing menace of AI voice scams, Truecaller has introduced a revolutionary technology called AI Call Scanner. The tool can help differentiate between real human voices and fake AI-generated ones on calls. The move comes as part of an effort to make the experience of communication more secure and trustworthy for users.
A one-of-a-kind solution
Truecaller's AI Call Scanner is a one-of-a-kind solution to detect AI voices on the phone in real-time. The feature comes with the latest Truecaller version, 14.6 on Android, and is available on their Premium plan with a free trial offer.
How to use Truecaller's AI Call Scanner
To use the AI Call Scanner, you'll first have to make Truecaller your default calling app. If a call appears suspicious or you're unsure about the caller, you can tap "Start AI Detection" for the tool to start analyzing it. The call is temporarily put on hold during this time, giving the system time to analyze the voice without breaking the flow of conversation.
AI Call Scanner provides real-time feedback
Once the "AI Detection" is enabled, an "Analyzing..." message shows up to let you know the system is determining if the voice on the call is human or computer-generated. The AI Call Scanner delivers instant feedback during the call itself, letting users know if they are talking to a human or an AI. This real-time information can help you decide how to deal with suspicious calls.