Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller now offers a verified badge exclusively for Premium subscribers, aimed at enhancing trust and authenticity on the platform.

To earn this badge, users must verify their identity by matching their phone number with their bank-registered name.

This verification not only ensures accurate profiles but also boosts recognition among contacts, reducing the chances of calls being blocked or unanswered. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new process is currently limited to Android

Want to get a verified badge on Truecaller? Here's how

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:57 pm Dec 08, 202402:57 pm

What's the story In a bid to make its blue tick or verified badge feature more secure and trustworthy, Truecaller has introduced a new verification process. The new process is available for Android users in India at the moment, but will soon be expanded to other regions and iPhone users. Now, users have to verify their identity with their bank-registered name to ensure the profile name matches.

Premium feature

Verified badge exclusive to Premium subscribers

The verified badge on Truecaller is now available only for Premium subscribers. Users have to remain Premium to keep the blue tick. If a user's Premium status changes, the verified badge will be removed. This move comes as part of Truecaller's efforts to ensure only genuine and trusted profiles carry the verification mark, reducing potential misuse and improving overall user trust on the platform.

Process

Steps to obtain a verified badge

To get the verified badge, you'll first have to subscribe to Truecaller Premium. The new process requires verifying your identity by matching your phone number with your bank-registered name. This is an important step in ensuring the name on your profile is accurate and trustworthy.

Advantages

Benefits of being verified

Having a verified name on Truecaller can ensure that users are easily recognized by employers, friends, clients, family, and new contacts when they call. This minimizes the risk of calls being blocked or unanswered as people can trust that the name they see is genuine. The new verification process, aims to make getting verified by Truecaller simpler and more secure than ever for its Premium subscribers in India.