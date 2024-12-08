Summarize Simplifying... In short Buying Flipkart, Amazon vouchers on PhonePe is a breeze.

Simply head to "Brand Vouchers" under the "Purchases" category, choose your brand and enter the e-voucher amount.

After selecting your payment method and tapping 'Pay', you'll receive a confirmation SMS with the e-voucher details.

Check applicable terms and conditions before buying an e-voucher

How to buy Flipkart, Amazon vouchers on PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 02:42 pm Dec 08, 202402:42 pm

What's the story PhonePe﻿ lets users buy and gift brand vouchers for popular platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, offering a convenient way to shop. The process is pretty simple and once you buy an e-voucher, you can easily share it with friends and family through WhatsApp, Facebook, email, or any other available option you prefer. These vouchers can then be used for various purchases on e-commerce sites or outlets.

Initial steps

Accessing the brand vouchers section

To start the process, head to the "Purchases" category on PhonePe, and tap on "Brand Vouchers." This will show you a list of brand categories to choose from. You can search for a particular brand name using the search bar or select from the listed categories to explore options. Categories include Shopping, Grocery, Jewellery & Accessories, Travel & Transport, Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Gifting, and OTT & Music. Separately, you can pick from Bestsellers, Special Deals, and New Launches.

Voucher selection

Selecting and purchasing the voucher

Once you select a brand, you can enter the e-voucher amount. Note that some brands may ask you to choose from a pre-defined list of amounts. Next, select your preferred payment method and tap 'Pay' to complete the transaction. Upon successful payment, users will receive a confirmation SMS with the e-voucher details.

Information

Terms of purchase

PhonePe recommends users to check the applicable terms and conditions of the e-voucher before making a purchase by tapping "View Terms & Conditions." This way, they would know if there are any specific conditions associated with their chosen voucher.