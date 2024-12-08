How to buy Flipkart, Amazon vouchers on PhonePe
PhonePe lets users buy and gift brand vouchers for popular platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, offering a convenient way to shop. The process is pretty simple and once you buy an e-voucher, you can easily share it with friends and family through WhatsApp, Facebook, email, or any other available option you prefer. These vouchers can then be used for various purchases on e-commerce sites or outlets.
Accessing the brand vouchers section
To start the process, head to the "Purchases" category on PhonePe, and tap on "Brand Vouchers." This will show you a list of brand categories to choose from. You can search for a particular brand name using the search bar or select from the listed categories to explore options. Categories include Shopping, Grocery, Jewellery & Accessories, Travel & Transport, Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Gifting, and OTT & Music. Separately, you can pick from Bestsellers, Special Deals, and New Launches.
Selecting and purchasing the voucher
Once you select a brand, you can enter the e-voucher amount. Note that some brands may ask you to choose from a pre-defined list of amounts. Next, select your preferred payment method and tap 'Pay' to complete the transaction. Upon successful payment, users will receive a confirmation SMS with the e-voucher details.
Terms of purchase
PhonePe recommends users to check the applicable terms and conditions of the e-voucher before making a purchase by tapping "View Terms & Conditions." This way, they would know if there are any specific conditions associated with their chosen voucher.