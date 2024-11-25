Summarize Simplifying... In short NVIDIA's new AI model, Fugatto, can create human-like sounds from text prompts, offering potential applications in music production, language learning, and gaming.

It can even generate unique sounds like an evolving rainstorm or an angry speech with a specific accent.

It can even generate unique sounds like an evolving rainstorm or an angry speech with a specific accent.

However, it's unclear if NVIDIA will make this innovative technology publicly accessible.

Fugatto is still in the experimental stage

NVIDIA's new AI model can generate audio from text prompts

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:05 pm Nov 25, 202408:05 pm

What's the story NVIDIA has unveiled an innovative generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, named Foundational Generative Audio Transformer Opus 1 or Fugatto. This experimental AI can generate and modify audio content based on text prompts given by users. The development team consisted of global AI researchers, which NVIDIA credits for enhancing the model's multi-accent and multilingual capabilities.

Capabilities

A human-like sound generator

Rafael Valle, a key researcher behind Fugatto and NVIDIA's Manager of Applied Audio Research, said their goal was to create an AI model capable of understanding and generating sounds like humans. The company has detailed a few potential real-world applications of this tech. These include its use by music producers to quickly generate song prototypes, and by people for making language learning resources in their favorite voice.

Application

Potential in gaming and beyond

Fugatto's capabilities also extend to the gaming industry, where it can be used to create variations of pre-recorded assets to match changes in gameplay according to player choices. The model also showed the ability to perform tasks beyond its initial training with some fine-tuning. For example, it can generate speech that sounds angry with a specific accent or create the sound of birds singing during a thunderstorm.

Simulation

Fugatto's unique sound generation abilities

Fugatto can also simulate sounds that evolve over time, such as the progression of a rainstorm across a landscape. However, NVIDIA has not yet disclosed if it will make Fugatto accessible to the public. This innovative AI model joins other similar technologies from Meta and Google that can create sounds from text prompts.