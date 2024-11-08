Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has finally updated its messaging system to correctly display emoji reactions from Android users.

This comes after the tech giant's initial hesitation to adopt Google's RCS standard, a move they only made under pressure from China and the EU.

Now, with the latest RCS version 2.7, iPhone users can enjoy a more seamless messaging experience with Android users.

Message reactions from Android are now displayed within text bubble

Finally! Apple lets iPhone users see Android emoji message reactions

By Akash Pandey 11:37 am Nov 08, 202411:37 am

What's the story Apple has made a major change to its messaging system, enhancing the way it shows message reactions from Android users. Previously, when an Android user reacted to a Rich Communication Services (RCS) message from an iOS user, the emoji would appear as a separate line. Now, these reactions are displayed directly within the text bubble on iOS devices. The Verge confirmed the change via testing between iPhones (running iOS 18.1) and Android phones.

Change details

Uncertainty over the change's implementation

The exact timeline and responsibility for this change remain unclear. It is not known whether Google or Apple made the necessary adjustments to ensure proper display of reactions. When RCS first came to iOS in September, message reactions from Android users weren't displayed correctly on iPhones, even though it worked fine in reverse.

RCS adoption

Apple's reluctant adoption of RCS standard

Apple's enhancement to its RCS messages comes as a surprise, considering the company's initial reluctance to adopt Google's standard. The tech giant only agreed to support the standard after facing pressure in China and the EU. Basic support for RCS was introduced in iOS 18. Within its Messages app, Apple now officially supports the basic RCS standard called the RCS Universal Profile. The latest emoji reaction support comes as part of RCS version 2.7.