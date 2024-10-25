Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is set to launch its new M4 Macs next week, including MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, and a black 14-inch Pro model.

Apple's M4 Macs are launching next week: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm Oct 25, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak has hinted at an "exciting week of announcements" lined up for next week. The teaser even featured an animated icon for the Finder app on the Mac, indicating that the upcoming revelations will be mostly Mac-related. The company is anticipated to introduce new iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, powered by the M4 chip, which first debuted in the iPad Pro in May.

Apple's new MacBook Pro models: A closer look

The new MacBook Pro models are likely to include an entry-level 14-inch variant with the M4 chip and more advanced 14-inch and 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. Recent leaks indicate a space black-colored 14-inch Pro model with a base M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and an extra Thunderbolt port. However, no major external design refresh have been rumored for these laptops this year.

iMac and Mac mini: What's new?

Apple is also expected to launch an iMac with the regular M4 chip, a major upgrade over the M3 chip in the current model. The next Mac mini is tipped to provide M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicting a smaller design for the device. He also hinted it will have two front-facing USB-C ports, its biggest redesign since 2010.

Transition to USB-C and software updates

As part of its Lightning phase-out, Apple is expected to ship the Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad accessories with the iMac, with USB-C ports. On the software side, Apple has confirmed that new AirPods Pro 2 hearing health features will rollout as part of iOS 18.1 next week. The update also brings the first set of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro series and all iPhone 16 models.

Announcements are expected on Monday

Q4 earnings call and future plans

Apple will discuss its earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2024 fiscal year on October 31. The call should give us an early insight into Apple Watch Series 10, iPhone 16 series, and AirPods 4 sales. According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air device with the latest M4 chip by early 2025 with production of the updated models expected to start soon.