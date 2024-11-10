Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is testing a new 'Activity' feature to simplify access to your search history across its app and Chrome browser.

This one-stop hub allows users to manage, save, share, or delete their search content seamlessly.

The "Activity" tab is currently under development

Google tests new 'Activity' feature for seamless search history access

What's the story Google is testing a new "Activity" tab in its app. The feature's main aim is to give users simplified access to their search history and saved items on both Chrome and the Google app. The "Activity" tab will replace the current "Saved" tab, providing a single platform to manage search history and access saved content from Chrome and the Google app.

Feature details

'Activity' tab: Hub for managing saved content and search history

The "Activity" tab is aimed at being a one-stop destination where you can see and manage your saved content. It also gives access to search history on both Google app and Chrome browser. Instead of a basic web-based interface, this new capability provides a more integrated experience within the app itself. You can interact with your browsing and search history, save, share or delete individual items.

User experience

'Activity' tab aims to streamline search activities

The "Activity" tab is expected to simplify the task of organizing and managing search activities across Google services. The feature has been in the works for some two months and is currently in the first stage of testing. It is planned for a wider global rollout in the coming weeks. The tab was first spotted in Google app version 15.44.25.29.arm64 on a Pixel 7 Pro running Android 15, without any additional configurations for activation.