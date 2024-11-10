Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is set to enhance your photography game with a variable aperture camera, a first for Apple, promising better shots in low-light conditions.

The camera components will be supplied by Sunny Optical and Luxshare, potentially increasing the phone's production cost.

This tech leap could mean a pricier iPhone, but with superior photo capabilities.

iPhone 18 Pro to feature variable aperture camera, claims analyst

By Mudit Dube 10:56 am Nov 10, 202410:56 am

What's the story Android smartphones have been incorporating variable aperture cameras for some time now. While Apple has yet to adopt this technology, that's about to change. Recently, The Information reported that at least one model of the iPhone 17 series would sport a camera with variable aperture. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that iPhone 18 Pro will have a variable aperture camera. However, Kuo has not mentioned about this hi-tech upgrade coming to the iPhone 17 lineup.

Feature benefits

Variable aperture: A game-changer for low-light photography

The addition of a variable aperture in iPhone 18 Pro's main camera should greatly improve user photography experience, especially in low-light conditions. The advanced feature would let users control how much light enters the lens and how much depth-of-field they want. As of now, all iPhones come with cameras having fixed apertures. The move to a variable aperture would be a major tech leap for Apple's smartphone lineup.

Supplier details

Sunny Optical and Luxshare to supply components

Kuo's industry survey suggests that Sunny Optical will serve as the main shutter supplier for the iPhone 18 Pro's main camera, with Luxshare as the second supplier. Sunny Optical is also expected to be the second variable aperture lens supplier after Largan Precision. However, the integration of variable aperture technology could increase production costs for the iPhone 18 Pro and that may be passed on to end consumers.