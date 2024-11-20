Summarize Simplifying... In short Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR, has accused HYBE of forcing her out and spreading false information about her resignation.

She alleges HYBE's actions have led to a 'moral decay' and predicts continued 'dirty media play'.

Min Hee-jin quits ADOR; alleges 'moral decay,' 'dirty media play'

What's the story Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has resigned as ADOR's internal director. Along with resigning from her position, she has also ended her shareholder agreement with HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment), Soompi reported. In a lengthy statement on Wednesday, Min called her ongoing legal battle with HYBE a "hellish dispute" and said she plans to hold the company legally accountable for breaching their agreement.

Min accused HYBE of spreading false information

Min accused HYBE of unilaterally dismissing her from her CEO position and spreading "false information to the media that I had stepped down as CEO." She claimed to have invested in reviving ADOR, which was "devastated by HYBE's severe breaches of the shareholder agreement." She also alleged that HYBE's "moral decay has reached its peak," and predicted that "their dirty media play will continue." "HYBE's atrocities in 2024 will be recorded as an unprecedented case in K-pop history," Min wrote.

'HYBE's moral decay has reached its peak'

She further added, "I am not worried because the public has likely become aware of their patterns." "Nevertheless, if there are any forces or media that unjustly slander me, I will not stand by and will take legal action. This unprecedented incident is not over yet, but I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to many people, including Bunnies (NewJeans's fan club name), who have tirelessly supported and cheered me on for nearly half a year."

Min's legal battle with HYBE began in April

The legal battle between Min and HYBE started in April this year. She had earlier reported five HYBE executives to the police for defamation and leaking her private messages to the media. In turn, HYBE announced in July it would countersue her for false accusation. Amid all this, there was a leadership change at HYBE after Park Ji-won stepped down as CEO and was replaced by Lee Jae-sang, its former chief strategy officer.