In short Simplifying... In short SEVENTEEN's member-producer Woozi and their agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, have refuted BBC's claims of using AI for their song lyrics, stating all their music is human-created.

This sparked outrage among K-pop fans who demanded an apology from BBC, accusing them of not taking the band and its fans seriously.

Despite Woozi's interest in AI, he clarified it was only to understand its potential and limitations, not for songwriting. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Woozi denies SEVENTEEN using AI in music

SEVENTEEN's music is AI-free: Member-producer Woozi shuts down 'BBC's allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 01:41 pm Jul 15, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Woozi, a member and producer of the internationally acclaimed K-pop group SEVENTEEN, recently addressed rumors about the band using artificial intelligence (AI) in their music production. The speculation originated from a July 10 report by a foreign news outlet suggesting that SEVENTEEN might be incorporating AI into their creative process. In response, Woozi clarified on Instagram Stories that "All of SEVENTEEN's music is written and composed by human creators."

Agency confirmation

PLEDIS Entertainment supported Woozi's statement

PLEDIS Entertainment—SEVENTEEN's management agency—backed up Woozi's statement by confirming that "It is not true that AI was used for lyrics of SEVENTEEN's songs." The BBC article—published on July 10—under the title Will K-pop's AI experiment pay off?, allegedly misunderstood Woozi's remarks regarding the use of AI technology in their music. Later, the article was updated, including a statement inserted within: "However, Woozi clarified on Instagram that all of SEVENTEEN's music is 'written and composed by human creators.'"

Reaction

'Why do they hate K-pop?': K-netizens criticized 'BBC'

Korean online forums are ablaze with criticism over this action, with netizens expressing anger that the BBC has not adequately addressed the extent of their initial claim. Many are questioning whether the media outlet is taking Woozi, the group, or their fans seriously, with comments such as: "Are they being discriminatory?" and "Why do they hate on K-Pop?" The sentiment includes demands for an apology, citing the BBC's history of focusing on perceived "dark sides" of K-pop.

AI exploration

Woozi's interest in AI misinterpreted

Despite Woozi's previous exploration of AI technology during a press conference, he clarified that his objective was to understand the strengths and limitations of AI. He expressed interest in how SEVENTEEN could integrate such innovations while maintaining their unique musical style. Meanwhile, in addition to his role as a member of SEVENTEEN, Woozi is a key producer involved in writing lyrics and composing nearly all of their songs. He has also contributed his production talents to other artists, including Ailee.