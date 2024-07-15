In short Simplifying... In short Neha Kakkar has joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), a leading talent management firm co-founded by Karan Johar.

Neha Kakkar joins Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency

By Isha Sharma 01:36 pm Jul 15, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar recently welcomed singer Neha Kakkar to his talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). The announcement was made on Johar's Instagram account on Monday where he shared photos with Kakkar and expressed his excitement. "We are so THRILLED to have @nehakakkar joining our DCA music family! I have known Neha for years and she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to talent & hard work in the field of music," stated Johar.

Agency profile

Dharma Cornerstone Agency: A leading talent management firm

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) was established in 2020 as a joint venture between Johar, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, and Bunty Sajdeh, Managing Director of Cornerstone Sport. Since its establishment, DCA has rapidly emerged as a leading talent management agency. The firm provides comprehensive representation and support to its diverse roster of clients. Other singers represented by the firm include Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur, and Lakshay Kapoor, among others.

Work

Johar's work as a director-producer

Johar recently returned to directing feature films after a seven-year break. His latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK), starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was released in 2023. As a producer, he is awaiting the release of Bad Newz, starring Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, it will release on July 19.