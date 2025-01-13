ADOR stops NewJeans from taking independent projects; seeks legal action
What's the story
ADOR, the entertainment agency representing the K-pop girl group NewJeans, has filed a legal injunction at the Seoul Central District Court against the group members.
The agency aimed to prevent the artists from independently signing any advertising or contracts without their consent.
The legal move, reported on Monday by a Korean news agency, is intended to safeguard ADOR's authority and control over the group's commercial endeavors.
Agency's worries
ADOR hasn't accepted NewJeans's declaration of independence
ADOR has reportedly expressed concerns over NewJeans's independent activities before their legal separation from the agency is complete.
The girl group consisting of members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, announced their legal separation from ADOR (a subsidiary of HYBE Labels) in a press conference at the end of November 2024.
However, despite the announcement, the first hearing for their appeal for legal separation is yet to be held.
Decision
Why did NewJeans decide to leave ADOR?
During the press conference, NewJeans member Hanni revealed that the group and their staff experienced "mistreatment," including "deliberate miscommunications and manipulation" on several occasions.
She further stated, "I faced harassment while working with the label" and emphasized that "to continue working under a company with no intention of protecting NewJeans would only do us harm."
To note, ADOR informed Yonhap that the group's contract is valid until July 31, 2029.
Industry implications
ADOR fears potential precedent and impact on K-pop industry
ADOR's legal action is also fueled by fears of setting a precedent where K-pop idols can unilaterally cancel their contracts and pursue solo careers without addressing legal matters.
The agency argued that such a scenario could deter investment in the entertainment industry, potentially destabilizing the K-pop industry.
Notwithstanding these concerns, NewJeans has reportedly been receiving collaboration offers from various companies.
Agency's plans
ADOR has plans for NewJeans despite legal dispute
Regardless of the ongoing legal dispute, ADOR has received advertisement and project offers from external agencies for NewJeans.
The agency has already finalized this year's schedule for the five-member group, including releasing a new album and hosting fan meetings.
Apart from these plans, ADOR expressed its desire to communicate with the NewJeans members in hopes of persuading them to reconsider their decision to terminate their contract with the agency.