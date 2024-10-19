Summarize Simplifying... In short Good news for your wallet! Health insurance premiums may soon become more affordable, thanks to proposals set to be submitted to the GST Council by October 31.

Additionally, tax rates on 20-liter packaged drinking water bottles, exercise notebooks, and bicycles could be reduced to 5%, potentially leading to a revenue gain of ₹22,000 crore. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

GoM has proposed full GST exemption for senior citizens

Your health insurance premiums may soon become cheaper

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:11 pm Oct 19, 202406:11 pm

What's the story The Group of Ministers (GoM) panel on Goods and Services Tax (GST) has reached a consensus, on some major exemptions pertaining to life and health insurance, as per Moneycontrol. The group has proposed a full GST exemption for senior citizens availing health insurance. Further, it has suggested that health insurance policies providing coverage of up to ₹5 lakh should be exempted from GST.

Report submission

GoM to submit report on proposed exemptions by October 31

The GoM will submit a report with these proposals to the GST Council by October 31. There could be another meeting called before the deadline, to finalize the details of the report. This is done to ensure that all recommendations are discussed in detail, before being submitted for the Council's consideration.

Relief

Tax on packaged drinking water to be lowered

The GoM has also proposed to lower tax rates on 20-liter packaged drinking water bottles, exercise notebooks, and bicycles to 5%. The rate rejig, if done, would lead to a revenue gain of ₹22,000 crore.