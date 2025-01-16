What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence early Thursday morning.

The intruder stabbed Khan multiple times, including one near his spine, and fled through the building's staircase.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the incident later in the day, calling it "serious" but added it's "wrong to brand Mumbai as unsafe."

"Mumbai is the safest megacity in country. The incident is serious but wrong to brand city...unsafe," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.