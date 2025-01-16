'Mumbai safest mega city': Fadnavis after Saif Ali Khan stabbing
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence early Thursday morning.
The intruder stabbed Khan multiple times, including one near his spine, and fled through the building's staircase.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the incident later in the day, calling it "serious" but added it's "wrong to brand Mumbai as unsafe."
"Mumbai is the safest megacity in country. The incident is serious but wrong to brand city...unsafe," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.
Investigation progress
Khan undergoes surgery, police identify attacker
Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was operated upon for a major thoracic spine injury.
Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, said that a knife was stuck in Khan's spine and had to be surgically removed.
He also suffered deep wounds on his left hand and neck, which were treated by plastic surgeons.
The Mumbai Police have identified the attacker using CCTV footage and are investigating the case.
Political responses
Political reactions to Khan's attack
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also reacted to the attack on Khan and wished him a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole slammed the state government and said the attack shows a "breakdown" in law and order under the current government.
He asked CM Fadnavis and others if they were able to keep people safe.
Family statement
Khan's family present during attack, actor out of danger
Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor said all family members were present during the incident.
Hospital sources said despite serious injuries, Khan is out of danger and is able to move his limbs, indicating no permanent spinal damage.
The Mumbai Police suspect the attacker is connected to one of Khan's house helps, who reportedly permitted him entry into the actor's residence. The house help is being questioned by the police.