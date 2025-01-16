Chandrababu Naidu proposes 2-child minimum eligibility to contest local polls
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a new policy that would allow only people with more than two children to contest in municipal and panchayat elections.
He made the announcement during the Sankranti celebrations at his native village, Naravaripalle, near Tirupati.
The proposal comes after the recent repeal of a 30-year-old law that barred such people from local body elections.
Demographic concern
Naidu's policy shift aims to address aging population
He stressed the need for a policy shift, saying, "We earlier had a legislation that allowed people with not more than two children to contest in local body and civic body polls."
"Now I say that those with fewer children will not be allowed to contest elections. In the future, you will become a sarpanch, municipal councillor or mayor only if you have more than two children. I am going to include this in the proposed rules," he added.
Demographic warning
Naidu warns of potential challenges due to low birth rates
Naidu emphasized that the total fertility rate (TFR) in South Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, is 1.73, below the national average of 2.1.
He cautioned of challenges similar to those faced by countries like Japan and South Korea due to low birth rates.
"This is a wake-up call for India too, as we have been incentivizing...family planning concept and restricting families to have a limited number of children. Some years down the line, India...will face ageing population concerns," he said.
Policy suggestion
Naidu proposes more subsidies for larger families
Criticizing current trends where some couples choose "double income no kids" lifestyles, Naidu stressed on having more children for future stability.
He warned North India might also lose its stable fertility rate advantage in about 15 years if current trends continue.
Along with the election eligibility changes, Naidu also proposed giving more subsidized rice to families with more children.
Presently, there is a cap of 25kg of subsidized rice per family, with each member getting 5kg.