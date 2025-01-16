What's the story

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed a new policy that would allow only people with more than two children to contest in municipal and panchayat elections.

He made the announcement during the Sankranti celebrations at his native village, Naravaripalle, near Tirupati.

The proposal comes after the recent repeal of a 30-year-old law that barred such people from local body elections.