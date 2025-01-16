Congress promises ₹500 LPG cylinders, free ration, electricity in Delhi
What's the story
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party has announced a series of pledges for Delhi residents.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav made the announcement.
The party's commitments include providing LPG cylinders at ₹500, free ration kits, and up to 300 units of free electricity.
Welfare pledges
Congress unveils welfare schemes for women and health sector
Reddy said the Congress party will deliver on its five guarantees if voted to power in Delhi.
These include the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' which promises a monthly monetary grant of ₹2,500 to women.
Under the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' the party has also promised free health insurance cover of up to ₹25 lakh.
Youth support
Congress commits to supporting educated unemployed youths
The Congress party has also promised to support educated unemployed youths in Delhi. If voted to power, the party promises to give them ₹8,500 every month for one year.
"This is not just financial help. We will try to get them absorbed in the industry in which they have been trained," said AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.