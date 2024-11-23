Summarize Simplifying... In short Edible algae, A. sacrum, contains compounds called saclipins that absorb harmful UV rays and have anti-aging properties.

Research shows that saclipins improve skin quality by promoting collagen and hyaluronic acid production, and inhibiting melanin production.

Natural substance found in Aphanothece sacrum could combat skin aging

Edible algae could be key to youthful skin: Here's how

By Hakuto Kageyama 01:29 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, have long piqued scientific interest owing to their unique properties and potential health benefits. A specific strain of cyanobacteria native to Japan, Aphanothece sacrum (A. sacrum) or Suizenji-nori, has been noted for its bioactive compounds. In 2023, Professor Hakuto Kageyama from Japan's Meijo University and his team found saclipins in A. sacrum. These natural compounds are produced by the cyanobacterium under drought stress.

Saclipins: Potential skin-protective agents

Saclipins A and B, the compounds in A. sacrum, have demonstrated potential as skin-protective agents by absorbing harmful ultraviolet (UV)-A and UV-B rays. Professor Kageyama's research emphasized these unique features of saclipins, including their UV-absorbing ability and anti-aging properties such as antioxidative and antiglycative activities. "This unique characteristic makes saclipins ideal for use in skin application or as an oral supplement," Kageyama said.

Further research on saclipins' anti-aging properties

In 2024, Kageyama and his team further studied the anti-aging properties of saclipins. They dried and powdered A. sacrum to extract these compounds and tested their stability under different light and heat conditions. The team also studied how saclipins affect the skin-related processes such as elastase inhibition and the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, which make skin firm and keep it moist.

Saclipins enhance skin quality, inhibit melanin production

The research revealed that saclipins exhibit strong elastase inhibitory activity and promote collagen and hyaluronic acid production in human skin fibroblasts. These findings indicate that saclipins can improve skin quality. They were also found to inhibit tyrosinase and suppress melanin production in mouse B16 melanoma cells. Both purified saclipins A and B and extracts prepared from dried A. sacrum were evaluated with similar results.

A cost-effective option for skincare products

Kageyama noted that the extracts also had an equal or increased inhibitory activity than purified ones. This suggests an easier formulation and cheaper manufacturing, making it a viable option for skincare products. The discovery of saclipins may also encourage large-scale production of A. sacrum, potentially benefiting the aquaculture industry and promoting conservation efforts. These findings offer valuable insights into the role of saclipins as an anti-aging formula found in the edible cyanobacterium A. sacrum, alongside its other known beneficial activities.