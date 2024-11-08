Summarize Simplifying... In short A new treatment, CAR T-cell therapy, could potentially cure severe lupus, eliminating the need for lifelong medication.

The therapy has shown promising results in the UK and Germany, with patients reporting improved symptoms and even remission.

This new treatment can eliminate need for lifelong lupus medication

What's the story A revolutionary treatment for lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects about five million people worldwide, has been developed. The innovative approach involves genetically modifying a patient's cells to fight the disease, potentially eliminating the need for lifelong medication. Lupus symptoms can range from mild to severe and include joint pain, skin issues, fatigue, and inflammation of vital organs. Currently, patients often require continuous medication ranging from ibuprofen and steroids to other immunosuppressant or biological medicines.

Therapy given to 3 UK patients

The new treatment, called CAR T-cell therapy, has been given to three UK patients with a severe form of lupus. The condition can be life-threatening and damage vital organs like the lungs, heart, brain, and kidneys. In Germany, patients who received the treatment are now in remission and no longer need lupus medication. Ben Parker, a consultant rheumatologist at Manchester Royal Infirmary, believes this breakthrough could revolutionize lupus treatment and possibly cure the disease.

A new hope for lupus patients

The first British patient to receive this treatment was a 32-year-old woman named Katherine. She underwent the procedure at the National Institute for Health and Care Research Manchester Clinical Research Facility at Manchester Royal Infirmary in July. Two other UK patients have also received treatment at University College hospital. One of them, 50-year-old Katie Tinkler, who has been living with lupus for 30 years, said she had "more energy" and no longer experienced joint swelling, after few weeks of treatment.

Long-term monitoring and potential side effects

Patients receiving this new treatment will require a 10-day hospital stay and be monitored for 15 years to fully assess its effects. Doctors are hopeful CAR T-cell therapy could correct the underlying defect in lupus and cure those with the most severe form of the disease. Despite possible side effects like increased susceptibility to infection or an overactive immune system, many patients whose lupus is worsening may find the risks worth taking.