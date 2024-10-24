Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite popular belief, no food, including celery and cucumbers, can burn more calories during digestion than they contain.

The energy used to digest food only accounts for about 10% of its calorie content.

While protein-rich foods may slightly boost your metabolism, no food can create a negative calorie effect.

Unraveling the myth of negative calorie foods

By Anujj Trehaan 03:12 pm Oct 24, 202403:12 pm

What's the story The negative calorie foods myth has been around for years. It implies that eating specific foods can help you lose weight as they supposedly need more energy to digest than the calories they contain. This idea has led many to believe that they can achieve weight loss without any effort, just by consuming these foods. However, it's essential to understand the science behind this claim and separate fact from fiction.

Myth 1

The truth about negative calories

A popular myth is that certain foods, including celery and cucumbers, are negative-calorie foods, meaning your body uses more calories to digest them than the calories they contain. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. While these foods are low in calories and highly nutritious, the process of digestion alone isn't enough to create a calorie deficit.

Myth 2

Digestion does not defeat calories

A popular myth is that chewing and digesting food burns so many calories that you can lose weight just by creating a calorie deficit that way. Reality check: The energy your body uses to digest food, called dietary thermogenesis, is pretty small. It only uses up about 10% of the calories in the food you eat. So, trying to lose weight by chewing and digesting food isn't going to work.

Myth 3

Misunderstanding metabolism

There is a big myth about metabolism and negative calorie foods. Some people claim these foods supercharge your metabolism, so you end up burning tons of extra calories throughout the day. In reality, no food has been scientifically shown to rev up your metabolism enough to create a negative calorie effect. That said, protein-rich foods could modestly raise your metabolic rate thanks to their nutrient profile.

Conclusion

A balanced diet is key

To sum up, while including low-calorie fruits and vegetables in your diet is good for health and can help create a caloric deficit when consumed as part of a balanced diet, no single food has magical properties to cause weight loss through negative calories. A healthy lifestyle is achieved through a combination of balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and sufficient rest, not by relying on myths about negative calorie foods.