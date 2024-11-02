Summarize Simplifying... In short A man in Andhra Pradesh was arrested after he confessed to luring, raping, and killing his toddler niece.

The local MLA and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have called for severe punishment and offered financial aid to the victim's family.

The accused was the child's uncle

Andhra man lures toddler niece with chocolate; rapes, kills her

What's the story In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her own uncle in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The 22-year-old man allegedly lured the toddler with chocolates before taking her to a nearby field. After killing her, he buried the child's body in the same field. Per reports, the accused lived in the same colony as his young victim and was considered a part of her family.

Police action

Investigation leads to confession and arrest

The victim's parents launched a search when their daughter didn't return home. After learning she was last seen with the accused, they approached the police. Upon questioning, the accused admitted to his crime and was arrested. Superintendent of police L Subbarayudu said, "He behaved suspiciously. When we questioned, he confessed to the crime." The victim's body was sent to Puttur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Aftermath

Post-Mortem examination and calls for justice

The local MLA has demanded severe punishment for the culprit, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced ₹10 lakh financial assistance for the grieving family. In a similar case, a man who was released from Ambikapur jail, Chhattisgarh, on parole on October 19 raped his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece within three days. The accused, who was convicted of raping a relative's child in 2020 and was serving time, was apprehended on October 26th.