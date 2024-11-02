Summarize Simplifying... In short Over 1,400 men were arrested for illegally traveling in train compartments reserved for women across various divisions of the Eastern Railway zone in India.

The Eastern Railway authority has urged male passengers to respect the rules, warning of penalties including fines and imprisonment.

Women facing issues can call 139 for assistance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The arrests were made over the course of October

Over 1,400 men arrested for traveling in women's train compartments

By Chanshimla Varah 02:08 pm Nov 02, 202402:08 pm

What's the story The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the Eastern Railway zone has arrested more than 1,400 male passengers for illegally traveling in train compartments meant for women. The arrests were made over the course of October, with an Eastern Railway official confirming the news on Saturday. The RPF registered over 1,200 cases in connection with these violations.

Divisional distribution

Arrests spanned across multiple railway divisions

The arrests were made across different divisions of the Eastern Railway zone. While the Howrah division saw 262 arrests, the Sealdah division had a much higher figure of 574 arrests. The Malda and Asansol divisions also had impressive numbers with 176 and 392 arrests, respectively. Section 58 of the Railways Act of 1989 provides for the earmarking of accommodations for female passengers in trains.

Official warning

Eastern Railway urges compliance, warns of penalties

The Eastern Railway official has appealed to male passengers to abide by the rules and not travel in compartments or trains meant for women. He also stressed that women facing any inconvenience can call 139 to seek help from railway authorities. The official warned that penal action will be initiated against offenders, which could involve both fine and imprisonment.