The incident took place on October 27

Cartridge found on Air India flight from Dubai, probe underway

By Chanshimla Varah 01:44 pm Nov 02, 202401:44 pm

What's the story An ammunition cartridge was found on an Air India flight from Dubai to New Delhi, the airline confirmed on Saturday. The incident took place on October 27, after flight AI916 had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport and all passengers had safely disembarked. The cartridge was discovered in the pocket of a seat, leading to an immediate response from the airline.

Official statement

Air India's response to cartridge discovery

Air India immediately informed the Airport Police about the discovery, following security protocols to the letter. An Air India spokesperson said, "A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols." The incident comes after a string of phony bomb threats against various aircraft, airports, and other institutions across the country during the last few days.