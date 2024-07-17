In short Simplifying... In short Air India, now owned by the Tata Group, has introduced e-gift cards that can be personalized and used to book flights.

Air India launches e-gift cards; how, where to use them

What's the story Air India has launched Air India Gift Cards as a new addition to its digital services. The e-gift cards, available online in denominations from ₹1,000 to ₹200,000, can be used for booking both domestic and international flights. They also cover ancillary services such as extra baggage and seat selection. They can be purchased at giftcards.airindia.com and are available in four themes: Travel, Wedding Anniversary, Birthday, and Special Moments.

Customer convenience

Air India gift cards offer flexibility and personalization

These themes can be personalized to suit the occasion and the recipient's travel needs. The gift cards allow recipients to select their travel destination, dates, and cabin class. The Tata Group-owned airline has also made these gift cards transferable so recipients can book flights for others if desired. Up to three gift cards can be combined in a single transaction, and they can also be used alongside a credit card to cover any remaining balance.

Revitalization efforts

Air India's transformation journey under Tata Group

Since the Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27, 2022, it has been working to rejuvenate the airline. The first year saw the revival of grounded aircraft and fresh talent recruitment. In its second year, Air India placed a landmark order for 470 aircraft in June and introduced a new brand identity in August. It also secured a new distribution deal with US-based Sabre.