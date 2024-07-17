In short Simplifying... In short The Education Ministry of India is planning to introduce two annual board exams for Class 12 students from 2026, as per the new National Education Policy.

This move aims to reduce student stress by offering more flexibility, including the chance to take supplementary exams in any subject.

The first exam is likely to be held in February-March and the second in June, with results expected by August. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Central government considers second board exam for Class 12

Central government considering second CBSE board exam for Class 12

By Chanshimla Varah 12:57 pm Jul 17, 202412:57 pm

What's the story The central government is reportedly considering the introduction of a second board examination for Class 12 students studying under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2026, according to The Indian Express. This proposal aligns with recommendations from the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE). Currently, CBSE Class 12 students take their board exams once annually in February-March, with results declared in May.

Policy shift

New Education Policy suggests biannual board exams

The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggests a shift from high-stakes exams covering extensive syllabi to biannual board exams to alleviate student pressure. In line with this policy, the Education Ministry has requested CBSE to draft a proposal for conducting two board exams annually for Class 12 students starting from 2026. The proposed system would likely schedule the first exam in February-March and the second in June.

Exam flexibility

Expanded opportunities for supplementary exams

Under the proposed system, students may have the opportunity to take "supplementary exams" or "improvement exams" for any or all subjects, expanding from the current option of only one subject. The CBSE would require approximately 15 days to conduct this second set of board exams and about a month to announce the results. Consequently, if the exams are held in June, results would likely be declared by August.

Exam scheduling

Anticipated impact on teachers and entrance exams

To accommodate entrance examination schedules and reduce teachers' marking load, it has been recommended that the first board exam should not commence before February. The Centre also anticipates that not all students will sit for the second board exam, thereby lessening teachers' evaluation workload. "In the long term, being able to take a subject board examination immediately after the 'school term' (i.e., 'semester-wise' or 'on-demand' board examinations) will be made available," the NCFSE said.